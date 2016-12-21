Indiana Man Indicted In Fatal Crash On U.S. 30 In Mansfield
The truck driver accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle accident October fourth on U-S 30 at Trimble Road has been indicted by the Richland County Grand Jury. Twenty-four-year-old Gurkirpal Singh is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Vehicular Assault, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of Vehicular Homicide.
