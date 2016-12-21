Indiana Man Indicted In Fatal Crash O...

Indiana Man Indicted In Fatal Crash On U.S. 30 In Mansfield

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The truck driver accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle accident October fourth on U-S 30 at Trimble Road has been indicted by the Richland County Grand Jury. Twenty-four-year-old Gurkirpal Singh is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Vehicular Assault, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of Vehicular Homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock... 8 hr Maltamon 1
Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11) Thu cagt67 2
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Wed Reality 3
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Wed Reality 41
Kaitie smith Dec 18 Informed 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 Sinbad 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 4
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC