Great Spaces: Lush Living in Mansfield, Ohio
For those looking to buy a posh place in Mansfield, Ohio, 1200 Deer Run Road has it all. Located in the prestigious gated subdivision Stonegate Woods, the luxurious Mediterranean-style estate boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10,800 square feet of living space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
|Cary Lee Bloomfield
|Nov 25
|Anonymous
|1
|Galion Electric rates
|Nov '16
|Galiondude
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC