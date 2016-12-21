Gorman-Rupp Shares Profits With Employees For 82nd Year
The Gorman-Rupp Company distributed profit sharing checks totaling more than $1.7 million to approximately 480 employees of its Mansfield and Gorman-Rupp Industries Divisions. Jeffrey S. Gorman, President and CEO, stated that this was the 82nd consecutive year that Company employees have shared in the Company's profits, a program started by co-founders J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp.
