City Of Mansfield Provides Christmas Tree Disposal Service

The City of Mansfield is announcing the public can bring their Christmas trees to the City Service Complex located for safe disposal. Tree disposal is open from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM starting Wednesday, December 28th, until further notice.

