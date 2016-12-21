Ashland Regional Ballet Presents 25th Annual The Nutcracker
Ashland Regional Ballet presented its 25th Anniversary edition of "The Nutcracker" this past weekend in Ashland University's Hugo Young Theatre. The full cast consisted of 80 children from the Ashland-Mansfield area and surrounding counties, as well as five professionals, including Frederick Reeder as the narrator.
