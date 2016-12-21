Angel Tree At OhioHealth Supports Pregnancy And Infant Loss
A local woman has set up an angel tree at OhioHealth MedCentral Hospital to bring awareness to infant and pregnancy loss. Hannah Backensto, organizer of the event, has personally known the heartache of losing a child.
