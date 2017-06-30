Report shows double-digit drop in South Carolina inmates who return to prison after release
A few inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution Step Down Unit watch TV in their free time on July 19, 2016. File/Brad Nettles/Staff A few inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution Step Down Unit watch TV in their free time on July 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Pontoon. Adrienne Reyes
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|New road
|Feb '17
|LindaV
|1
|Hensley settlement questions (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|FamilyTree
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Cary Cottle
|1
|Helens Motel (May '06)
|Jul '16
|Tormay
|2
|donald scott bannister is a child molester. (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Survivor
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - Manning, SC (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Kim Jones
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC