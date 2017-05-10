Amelia Martin weds Nicholas McManus

Amelia Margaret Martin and Nicholas Hunter McManus were joined in marriage at Manning United Methodist Church in Manning, South Carolina on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lewis Martin of Manning, S.C. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Gamble of Manning and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Stamey Albert Martin of Lancaster, S.C., Mr. and Mrs. James Sieber Wellock of Manning, S.C. The bride is a 2006 graduate of the University of South Carolina and received her Bachelor of Arts in education. She is currently employed at First Community Bank in Camden, S.C. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde McManus and Mr and Mrs Pete Stokes, both of Lugoff, S.C..

