NAACP holds annual Black History Banquet

NAACP holds annual Black History Banquet

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Williamsburg Branch of the National Association for The Advancement of Colored People held its annual Black History Banquet on February 24, at The Matrix Center in Manning. The mistress of ceremony was Tawan Alston, assistant secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New road Feb '17 LindaV 1
Hensley settlement questions Oct '16 FamilyTree 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Cary Cottle 1
Helens Motel (May '06) Jul '16 Tormay 2
donald scott bannister is a child molester. (Dec '12) Jul '16 Survivor 7
Debate: Marijuana - Manning, SC (Sep '10) Feb '16 Kim Jones 5
Orangeburg is the worst city in the US (Apr '06) Oct '15 Buck Jonez 98
See all Manning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manning Forum Now

Manning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Manning, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC