Ballet to focus on recovery following Charleston church shooting
A full-length multimedia spiritual ballet showcasing the messages of healing and racial harmony following the Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy will premiere in Charleston next month. The ballet entitled EMANUEL: Love is the Answer , was created by the South Carolina Ballet Director William Starrett, and will be filled with film, art and dancing.
