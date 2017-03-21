Ballet to focus on recovery following...

Ballet to focus on recovery following Charleston church shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WMBF

A full-length multimedia spiritual ballet showcasing the messages of healing and racial harmony following the Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy will premiere in Charleston next month. The ballet entitled EMANUEL: Love is the Answer , was created by the South Carolina Ballet Director William Starrett, and will be filled with film, art and dancing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New road Feb '17 LindaV 1
Hensley settlement questions Oct '16 FamilyTree 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 Cary Cottle 1
Helens Motel (May '06) Jul '16 Tormay 2
donald scott bannister is a child molester. (Dec '12) Jul '16 Survivor 7
Debate: Marijuana - Manning, SC (Sep '10) Feb '16 Kim Jones 5
Orangeburg is the worst city in the US (Apr '06) Oct '15 Buck Jonez 98
See all Manning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manning Forum Now

Manning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Manning, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC