Huddle House Coming to Columbia

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Free Times

Huddle House, a 24-hour diner chain that competes with the likes of Waffle House and Denny's, is planning to expand to the Columbia area. According to a company press release, Huddle House is targeting Richland County as part of a planned expansion - and looking for franchisees .

Manning, SC

