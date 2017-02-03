For Obamaa s black appointees, a calling that was more than service to country
In a series of interviews, several African-American presidential appointees describe the thrills and challenges of working for a historic administration. Christina Cue, former director of scheduling at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of Aiken, S.C., knew she wanted to work for Obama from the moment she saw him electrify a crowd at a 2007 campaign rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Manning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New road
|Feb 2
|LindaV
|1
|Hensley settlement questions
|Oct '16
|FamilyTree
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Cary Cottle
|1
|Helens Motel (May '06)
|Jul '16
|Tormay
|2
|donald scott bannister is a child molester. (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Survivor
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - Manning, SC (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Kim Jones
|5
|Orangeburg is the worst city in the US (Apr '06)
|Oct '15
|Buck Jonez
|98
Find what you want!
Search Manning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC