Family Care Partners Acquires Two Manning, SC, Practices
The practices will continue to accept new patients, and there are plans to increase on-site services. "Because of the experience and reputations of the physicians and staff at Santee, we are excited that these practices are joining our network," said Thomas Watson, CEO of Colonial Healthcare.
