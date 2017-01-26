Donald Trump: Chelsea Manningan - Ungrateful Traitor'

Donald Trump: Chelsea Manningan - Ung...

President Donald Trump reacted to a column written by Chelsea Manning, criticizing former President Barack Obama's presidency. "Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader," Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

