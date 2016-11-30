Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Visits Summerville and Manning
A mobile Disaster Recovery Center will make a four- day stop in Summerville Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 and then make a return visit to Manning Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 . The center will serve homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Matthew.
