Deshaun Watson Up For Postseason Honors

Nov 22, 2016

Clemson University junior quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of three finalists for the 2016 Davey O'Brien award - which is presented annually to the top quarterback in college football. Watson won the award in 2015 as a sophomore.

Comments made yesterday: 32,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,737

