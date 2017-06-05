Sheriff Stanek steers away from comme...

Sheriff Stanek steers away from commenting on son's solicitation charges, explains campaign phone...

Thursday Jun 1

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek asked for privacy Thursday, a day after his adult son faced felony charges for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor using a cellphone tied to his dad's campaign. "This is a personal matter and a serious one," Stanek's spokesman Mike Zipko said.

