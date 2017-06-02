Ray Jenkins
Ray passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, in North Branch, Minnesota, at the age of 94 years, 3 months, and 15 days. He was born on February 18, 1923, to Raymond Jay and Minnie Sophia Jenkins in the Village of Winnebago, Minnesota.
