Powering through the county

Sunday Jun 18

While work continues on a high-voltage electrical transmission line near Blue Earth and Winnebago, plans are just starting up on another one to be built in the area. ITC Midwest is constructing a 345 kilovolt line along I-90 from the west to the Huntley Substation located just south of Winnebago.

