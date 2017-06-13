Organ recitals coming up

The annual series of summer organ concerts sponsored by the Sioux Trails Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will be on Tuesdays from June 13 through Aug. 15. Local organists will present half-hour organ recitals beginning at 12:10 p.m. at two Mankato churches. The first half of the series will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato.

