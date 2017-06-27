Knights of the Forest: How Minnesota's Klan drove out the Ho-Chunk
Mankato's finest were likely on hand for the hangings of the Dakota 38, and some were already plotting to rid the state of the Ho-Chunk. By the time Jean Nicollet arrived as a mid-17th century explorer, the tribe numbered in the thousands, proliferating in what is now Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanning
|Jun 20
|Drift45
|1
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC