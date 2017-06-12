Forager welcomes Axtell Duo from Argentina
Take hazy male vocals, pair them with a crystal clear lady voice, throw in a kick drum, some acoustic poppiness, and a ukelele, and you've got a winning combination. You've also got all the ingredients for Axtell Duo, who come all the way from Argentina to play Forager next week as part of their five month tour through the midwest and west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC