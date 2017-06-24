Bands come from near, far for St. Cloud parade Cotter band travels 200 miles to march in St. Cloud parade Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tHzRtS "We practice for about two hours a day every day, except for Saturday and Sunday," she said of band. "It's a lot more serious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.