Artist Sam Durant was pressured into taking down his 'Scaffold.' Why doesn't he feel censored?

The grassy mound at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden where a controversial sculpture by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant stood now lies empty. The sculpture, titled "Scaffold," was a representation of seven gallows used in historic U.S. government executions, including those of abolitionist John Brown in 1859, four anarchists in Chicago's 1886 Haymarket affair, credited as the inspiration for international workers' May Day observances, and, in 1862, 38 Dakota men in Mankato, Minn.

