After a Dakota Ceremony, Dismantling of Controversial Sculpture Begins in Minneapolis
The Walker Art Center originally planned to open the renovated Minneapolis Sculpture Garden over the weekend, but instead the garden, a partnership between the museum and the city's Park and Recreation Board, became a site of prayer and demolition. At 2pm on Friday, elders from the Dakota community led a ceremony of healing and blessing of construction workers, who subsequently began dismantling Sam Durant's imposing sculpture "Scaffold" .
