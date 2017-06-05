After a Dakota Ceremony, Dismantling ...

After a Dakota Ceremony, Dismantling of Controversial Sculpture Begins in Minneapolis

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Hyperallergic

The Walker Art Center originally planned to open the renovated Minneapolis Sculpture Garden over the weekend, but instead the garden, a partnership between the museum and the city's Park and Recreation Board, became a site of prayer and demolition. At 2pm on Friday, elders from the Dakota community led a ceremony of healing and blessing of construction workers, who subsequently began dismantling Sam Durant's imposing sculpture "Scaffold" .

