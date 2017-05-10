W'bago police getting upgrade

W'bago police getting upgrade

Wednesday May 10

Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson on Tuesday presented the City Council with information about a new feature of a program officers use at work called CIS, or Computer Information System. Officers use CIS on their laptops and in the office for writing reports and doing investigative work.

