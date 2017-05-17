Tornado reported south of Mankato

A tornado was reported in Rapidan Township, south of Mankato, Minn., about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, but Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies found no injuries or damage, authorities said. Alexandra Keclik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Services in the Twin Cities, said there were no tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings from Mankato north to the Twin Cities, but she said warned people to "definitely stay weather aware."

