NU man in critical condition at HCMC

Monday May 8 Read more: Journal

A 53-year-old New Ulm man involved in a motorcycle-sport utility vehicle crash near the Harkin Store Sunday afternoon was listed in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center Monday. Robert Eckstrand of New Ulm was eastbound on Nicollet County Road 21 on a 2009 Harley-Davidson when a 2016 Toyota RAV 4, driven by Ashley Sadler, 21, Mankato, turned in front of him, causing a head-on crash, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office press release.

