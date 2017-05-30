MN Firefighters See No Need for EMS Changes
May 23--MANKATO, MN-- Mankato firefighters had a strong message for the City Council on Monday night: Don't scale back on firefighter response to medical emergency calls. A detailed report to the council this month on the city's firefighting operations showed nearly 2,000 incidents annually of fire crews joining the private Gold Cross Ambulance at emergency medical calls.
