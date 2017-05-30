MN Firefighters See No Need for EMS C...

MN Firefighters See No Need for EMS Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: FireHouse.com

May 23--MANKATO, MN-- Mankato firefighters had a strong message for the City Council on Monday night: Don't scale back on firefighter response to medical emergency calls. A detailed report to the council this month on the city's firefighting operations showed nearly 2,000 incidents annually of fire crews joining the private Gold Cross Ambulance at emergency medical calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mankato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar '17 MNPOSSUM 79
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb '17 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw (Aug '16) Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16) Feb '16 jajohsonfamily 1
See all Mankato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mankato Forum Now

Mankato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mankato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Mankato, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC