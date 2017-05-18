MN City Mulls Future of EMS Responses
May 20--MANKATO -- The Mankato City Council is facing a life and death decision about whether firefighters should continue responding, along with ambulance crews, to medical emergency calls. It's the one point of agreement between Mankato firefighters and City Manager Pat Hentges on his proposed policy change that will significantly limit how often a firetruck is dispatched to health-related 911 calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC