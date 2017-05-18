MN City Mulls Future of EMS Responses

MN City Mulls Future of EMS Responses

May 20--MANKATO -- The Mankato City Council is facing a life and death decision about whether firefighters should continue responding, along with ambulance crews, to medical emergency calls. It's the one point of agreement between Mankato firefighters and City Manager Pat Hentges on his proposed policy change that will significantly limit how often a firetruck is dispatched to health-related 911 calls.

