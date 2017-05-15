Missing Man Possibly Seen in Ironwood Area
Family members say they haven't heard from 21-year-old Jack White since the beginning of May. He's from Mankato, Minnesota, but the Gogebic county Sheriff's Office says there are reports of White being seen in Ironwood, and he may be in the surrounding area. The sheriff's office says White is not in any trouble but family members have requested that authorities confirm he is okay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC