Missing Man Possibly Seen in Ironwood Area

Family members say they haven't heard from 21-year-old Jack White since the beginning of May. He's from Mankato, Minnesota, but the Gogebic county Sheriff's Office says there are reports of White being seen in Ironwood, and he may be in the surrounding area. The sheriff's office says White is not in any trouble but family members have requested that authorities confirm he is okay.

