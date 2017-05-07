Making the Grade: May 7, 201746 min ago
The University of Minnesota-Duluth's Kirby Student Center honored 71 students at the annual Student Leadership Awards Celebration Sunday, April 9, including freshman Jessica Faacks, an exercise science major from Pequot Lakes who won the Arrowhead Award, which is given for exemplary service to a student organization.
