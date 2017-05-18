Looking Back at May 20
Angela LePage, daughter of Irene LePage of Mankato and Raymond LePage of International Falls, and Shane Williams, son of Eddie and Shelley Williams of Littlefork, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. An Aug. 24, 2002, wedding is planned.
