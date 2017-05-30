First Congressional race expects to draw flurry of interest

While no DFL candidates have yet to announce their candidacy for the 1st Congressional District held by U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the field could get crowded within the next month or so. Dan Feehan, a 34-year-old Army veteran who served as assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration, is preparing to run for the seat, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

