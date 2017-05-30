Artistic seating in Mankato pleases t...

Artistic seating in Mankato pleases the eye and the rump

Thursday May 25

A set of sittable art benches by the Twin Cities' Korrin Lohmann anchors the corner of Walnut and Second streets in Mankato. - The guards at the Louvre would frown at anyone using Venus de Milo as a backrest, just like folks in Florence would be displeased if a visitor took a load off on the pedestal of Michelangelo's David.

