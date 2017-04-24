Vera Hupp
Funeral services for Vera Hupp, 73, of Mankato, Minn., formerly of Swea City, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at the United Methodist Church in Swea City. Burial will be at Harrison Township Cemetery, Swea City.
