Somali singer shares talent with Central Minnesota

Thursday Apr 13

Somali singer shares talent with Central Minnesota Nimco Yasin is touring Minnesota, including a stop in St. Cloud Saturday and residencies this week Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/04/13/somali-singer-shares-talent-central-minnesota/100114340/ Yasin is performing at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 15, as part of a residency through the Cedar Cultural Center. In the spirit of Midnimo, the name of her residency which means united in Somali, tickets to the show are free for students with an ID.

