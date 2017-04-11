Park panel hears RENU update

Park panel hears RENU update

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Journal

Chair Toby Freier gave a brief update on Reinvest New Ulm legislation during a meeting of the New Ulm Park and Recreation Commission Monday. Bills requesting re-authorization of a local sales tax have been submitted to the Minnesota House and Senate.

