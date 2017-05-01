No, that wasn't an earthquake in Mankato
A rumble that was felt throughout the city of Mankato Tuesday morning had many residents wondering if their town was just victim to an earthquake. But officials say the ground shaking was due to a controlled blast at Jefferson Quarry -- which is located between the Minnesota River and Third Avenue on the north side of town.
