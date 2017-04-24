Minnesota briefs: Montgomery police chief fired over leadership issues
After firing longtime Police Chief John Schmidt, the city of Montgomery will be seeking public input on a re-evaluation of police services, Mayor John Grimm said last week. The City Council fired Schmidt, who had been chief for more than 15 years, in a special meeting March 30. "There were just a number of factors," Grimm said of the dismissal.
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|MNPOSSUM
|79
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Feb '17
|InMyPantz
|2
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
