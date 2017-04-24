Kate Elliott to present - Arts Off-Ca...

Kate Elliott to present - Arts Off-Campus' lecture at ArtHaus Saturday, April 22

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Decorah Journal

ArtHaus will present the Arts Off Campus lecture with Kate Elliott of Luther College Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m., in the ArtHaus gallery space at 508 Water St. Tickets are $4. Elliott will speak about a pair of illustrated beer trays produced in 1902 to advertise Mankato, Minnesota's short-lived Standard Brewing Company.

