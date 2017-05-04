Controlled Blast Causes Quake in Mankato
The city of Mankato felt a quake on Tuesday after a controlled blast at an industrial sand mining company. The blast was conducted at 900 Cleveland Avenue at the Jefferson Quarry in Mankato, which is owned by Jordan Sands, an industrial sand mining company.
