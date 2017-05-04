Controlled Blast Causes Quake in Mankato

Controlled Blast Causes Quake in Mankato

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KSTP

The city of Mankato felt a quake on Tuesday after a controlled blast at an industrial sand mining company. The blast was conducted at 900 Cleveland Avenue at the Jefferson Quarry in Mankato, which is owned by Jordan Sands, an industrial sand mining company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mankato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mankato, Minn. / Conjoined twins' dad back in jail (Apr '07) Mar '17 MNPOSSUM 79
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb '17 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw (Aug '16) Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16) Feb '16 jajohsonfamily 1
See all Mankato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mankato Forum Now

Mankato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mankato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mankato, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC