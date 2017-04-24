Chick-fil-A plans new BE restaurant

Saturday Apr 1

In the first of what could ultimately be a long list of steps toward the construction of a new business plaza near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 90 in Blue Earth, Chick-fil-A announced this week plans to bring its iconic fast food to the land of the Jolly Green Giant. The restaurant chain, operating more than 2,000 locations worldwide and 12 in Minnesota with its signature chicken sandwiches, has finalized an agreement to purchase land owned by the Blue Earth Industrial Service Corporation , according to Blue Earth city administrator Tim Ibisch.

