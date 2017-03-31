Sioux Falls man faces burglary, theft charges
Authorities are looking for a 23-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., man who faces third-degree felony burglary and theft charges in Brown County District Court, for taking a motor vehicle without an owner's consent. Charges against Michael D. Anderson stem from an incident several miles southeast of Hanska on Feb. 12, according to court documents.
