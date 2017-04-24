MN: Mankato Gets $3.2M to Expand Transit Service
March 31-- The city of Mankato will soon receive almost $3.2 million in transit grants to expand bus services in the greater Mankato area. The funding is part of $23.7 million in transit grants given to cities and counties across Greater Minnesota to expand transit access throughout the state.
