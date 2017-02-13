Work of Preston playwright to be feat...

Work of Preston playwright to be featured in short play festival

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Republican-Leader

SUBMITTED PHOTO Rick Nance of Cresco, at left, and Randy Wilson of Chatfield, center, play characters in the short comedic play "Food for Thought" by writer/director Ruth Furan of Preston. The play is just one of several being featured in the Wits End Theatre's Festival of Short Plays at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Feb. 17 and 18. "Playwriting is storytelling.

