Twins present creativity at Red Rock Center

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Sentinel

Lacey Schneekloth gives a pottery wheel demonstration during the Lunch with the Arts program held Tuesday at Red Rock Center. Lacey and Lexi Schneekloth of Jackson graduated from college in 2016 from Minnesota State-Mankato, where they both received Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in ceramics.

