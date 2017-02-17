Rescue network brings adoptable dogs ...

Rescue network brings adoptable dogs from Texas to Minnesota

A volunteer with a southern Minnesota animal shelter has set up a rescue network to bring dogs from overburdened shelters in Texas to Minnesota, where they may have a better chance of finding a home. Diane Lucantonio volunteers with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

