New Ulm man heads CADA

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Journal

Mack, who has been employed at CADA since June 2015, has served in a variety of capacities; most significantly and recently, as a community liaison with the Domestic Abuse Information Network , Southern Minnesota Offender Education Program coordinator/facilitator, and Blue Print for Safety coordinator. Originally from New Ulm, Mack is an alumnus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, with BS and MA degrees in social sciences.

