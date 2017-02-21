Mayo to spend $70M on Mankato hospita...

Mayo to spend $70M on Mankato hospital updates

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will move forward on $70 million worth of expansions to its hospital campus this year. The investment will cover two projects, $65 million for a hospital surgical suite expansion and a new gastrointestinal endoscopy center on the hospital's second floor; and $5 million for an expansion and renovation of the orthopedic and sports medicine clinic on the first floor.

